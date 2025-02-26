Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tasmea’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Tasmea Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $746.55 million and a PE ratio of 23.56.

Get Tasmea alerts:

Tasmea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tasmea Limited provides shutdown, maintenance, emergency breakdown, and capital upgrade services in Australia. It operates through four segments: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, and Water & Fluid. The Electrical segment provides electrical shutdown, preventative, programmed and reactive maintenance, emergency breakdown repair, fault finding, and statutory compliance services, as well as electrical upgrades for brownfield and greenfield projects, and high-voltage testing and commissioning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tasmea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasmea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.