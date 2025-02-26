Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Teladoc Health updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.400–0.150 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -1.100–0.500 EPS.

TDOC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 10,340,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

