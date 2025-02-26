Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 296.50 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 135576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.74).

Temple Bar Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £851.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.92.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

