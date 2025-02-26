Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Chairman Richard K. Templeton Sells 97,000 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total value of $19,659,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,914,158.52. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $199.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,439,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,570. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

