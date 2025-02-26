Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0442 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $303.38 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,856,666,817 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

