Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.53. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$8.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

