Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.88 billion and approximately $179.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00004035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00004215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000323 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,123,259,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,214,049 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,123,238,406.93883737 with 2,495,193,459.45574623 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.55515028 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 683 active market(s) with $215,335,647.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

