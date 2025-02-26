Top Oil Stocks To Watch Now – February 26th

GE Vernova, ServiceNow, First Solar, AltC Acquisition, Constellation Energy, Oklo, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies that engage in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks give investors exposure to the energy sector, with returns often influenced by global oil supply and demand, geopolitical events, and changes in commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $18.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.41. 2,839,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.15. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $16.49 on Wednesday, hitting $938.78. 1,000,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,077. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,046.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.50.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $14.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,071. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.38. First Solar has a 52 week low of $144.28 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,463,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $7.31 on Wednesday, reaching $271.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average is $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. 14,106,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,343,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. 4,353,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.85 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

