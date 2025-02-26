TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 127,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. TowneBank has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.