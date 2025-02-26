TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 67,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 631,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

