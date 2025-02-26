Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Up 26.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) rose 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 602,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 143,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Unigold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$26.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27.
About Unigold
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
