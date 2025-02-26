Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

UE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 847,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,551. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $5,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,350.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 156,874 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

