Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 10.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

