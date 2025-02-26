Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $100,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VWO opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

