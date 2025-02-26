Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

