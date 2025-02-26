Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

