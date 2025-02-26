Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $605.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

