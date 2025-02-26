Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $273.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.84. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

