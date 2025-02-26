Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

