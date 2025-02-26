Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,188,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $549.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.