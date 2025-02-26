Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 61,408 shares.The stock last traded at $115.34 and had previously closed at $114.22.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

