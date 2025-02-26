Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.