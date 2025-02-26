Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,728. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $1,386,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,630,327.45. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $710,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,610.98. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,481. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

