Venus USDC Market Capitalization Achieves $112.54 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $112.54 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,436,546,404 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,325,527,667.57264498. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02536145 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

