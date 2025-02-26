Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.65). Approximately 1,947,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 471,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.61).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.58. The company has a market capitalization of £76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

