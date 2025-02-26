Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

