VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.79. 5,882,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,756,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNET. Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.78.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,377,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,094,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VNET Group by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,198,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 852,519 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

