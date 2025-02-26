Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.67. 3,455,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,746,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,506 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,646,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,969,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

