Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Waseco Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625,200.00, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Waseco Resources Company Profile

Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.

