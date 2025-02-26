WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0294 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. WAX has a market cap of $127.34 million and $7.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,342,328,593 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,526,056 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,342,077,022.7960701 with 4,337,274,486.94985676 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02970658 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $8,779,395.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

