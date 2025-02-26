Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

