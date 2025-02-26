Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $737,000 in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Cayson Acquisition comprises about 1.2% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.94% of Cayson Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAPN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,057,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Cayson Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPN opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

About Cayson Acquisition

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

