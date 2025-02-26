Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Webco Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Webco Industries stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 212. Webco Industries has a 52 week low of $137.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.13. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.31.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

