WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. WEBTOON Entertainment updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

WEBTOON Entertainment stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,352. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.