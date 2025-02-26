Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.