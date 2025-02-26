Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CJT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cargojet (TSE: CJT) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2025 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$165.00 to C$173.00.

2/19/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$163.00.

2/19/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$140.00 to C$120.00.

2/19/2025 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$189.00 to C$193.00.

2/19/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$165.00.

1/30/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$158.00 to C$151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$170.00.

1/21/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$158.00 to C$151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$170.00.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$99.74. The company had a trading volume of 227,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$98.71 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.