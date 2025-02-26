Weil Company Inc. Sells 7,054 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWX opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

