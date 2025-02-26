Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE WCP traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 725,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.86 and a one year high of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.