Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Issues Earnings Results

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wienerberger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WBRBY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

