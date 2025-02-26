William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $249.31. 253,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,955. The trade was a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

