WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

USSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

