WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 81052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $867.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,404,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

