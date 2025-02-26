WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNIY opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

