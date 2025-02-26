Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $864.0 million-$868.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.9 million. Workiva also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

Workiva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. 763,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,716. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.06. Workiva has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.47). Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

