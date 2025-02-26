Worldcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $203.69 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $203.69 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,056,433,114 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,056,164,846.5792874 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.08611854 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $318,198,756.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

