Wrapmanager Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 312,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 224,214 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $115.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

