Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Tops $2,615.78 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,615.78 or 0.02950590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,550.73 or 0.99884943 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,151.26 or 0.99434338 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,948,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,948,715.40912069. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,630.59990713 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $9,795,421.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped eETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped eETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.