Xai (XAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.14 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Xai has a total market cap of $89.84 million and $50.14 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xai has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai was first traded on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,557,410,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,041,357,700 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,557,323,912.58318461 with 1,070,148,557.2597692 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.08708045 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $62,118,235.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

