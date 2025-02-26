Zacks Research Comments on Omnicell FY2027 Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

OMCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

OMCL stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

