Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,975,000 after buying an additional 489,499 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,470,000 after purchasing an additional 306,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after buying an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.